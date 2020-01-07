Is your New Year’s resolution to cut back on drinking? Here are some 'mocktails’ from the Taste Buds

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Did you make a New Year’s resolution to cut back on drinking or lose weight?
Alcohol can certainly contribute to weight gain, or get in the way of shedding a few pounds.
This week, the Taste Buds are bringing in one of our favorite bartenders, Gigi Khoury, from Il Venetian, to shake up some of her favorite “mocktails.”
Here are a couple of recipes to get you started:
- 0.5 oz. lemon juice
- 0.5 oz. lime juice
- 2 oz. mango puree
- 6 mint leaves
- 1 oz. honey
- Shaved fresh ginger
- 2 oz. ginger ale
Add all ingredients, excluding ginger ale – add honey last – and shake vigorously with ice. Pour all contents into glass including ice & top with ginger ale. Garnish with mint sprig.
- 1 oz. carrot juice
- 1 oz. lemon juice
- 1 oz. coconut water
- 1.5 oz. acai juice
- 2 oz. sparkling water
Shake ice and all juices including coconut water and strain over fresh ice. Top with sparkling water. Garnish with carrot & lemon twist.
- 2 cucumber wheels
- 4 basil leaves
- 2 oz. strawberry puree
- 0.5 oz. lemon juice
- 0.5 oz. agave nectar
- 1 oz. spring water
Muddle cucumber wheels & basil leaves into shaker. Add puree, juice, agave nectar, & crushed ice and shake until shaker becomes frosted. Pour all contents into glass & top with spring water. Garnish with cucumber & basil leaves.
