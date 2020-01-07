Man convicted of attempted aggravated murder for setting a Portage County deputy on fire

Jay Brannon (left), Sgt. Jim Acklin (right)
By Julia Tullos | January 7, 2020 at 9:02 AM EST - Updated January 7 at 11:24 AM

RAVENNA, OH (WOIO) - The man who set a Portage County deputy on fire last February pleaded guilty Tuesday.

Jay Brannon was convicted of several charges; including, attempted aggravated murder, felonious assault and aggravated arson.

Brannon threw an ignited container of a flammable liquid on Sergeant Jim Acklin when deputies attempted to serve him with felony warrants.

The incident occurred at Brannon’s home on State Route 44 in Rootstown.

The liquid set Acklin’s clothes on fire. Other deputies and officers helped Acklin put out the flames.

He was transported via EMA to Akron Children’s Burn Unit, where he spent four days recovering.

Two other officers were treated and released at University Hospitals for smoke inhalation.

Brannon will be sentenced on Jan. 13 at 1 p.m.

The recommended sentence is 16 years.

Portage County Sheriff David Doak said this attack stands out because it’s not something officers typically prepare for.

In fact, in his 50 years of service, Doak said he hasn’t seen an attack like this, but he also said he’s seen a trend of officer attacks worsening in the last decade.

