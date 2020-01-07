Mercy Health Hospital investigating patient data breach

Mercy Health takes the privacy and security of our patients’ information as our number one priority and require our vendors to do the same. As the health care continues to evolve, the reinforcement of the highest standards and expectations regarding both privacy and security for our patients, their families as well as our associates must remain at the core of who we are and organizations that we contract with. We are pleased that RCM has taken the necessary measures and will continue to work with our patients to ensure their privacy remains safe and secure.