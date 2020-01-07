Northeast Ohio residents sought to send valentines to troops

- Cards cannot include glitter, food, or candy, but there are still many ways to personalize a handmade card. Write a message on them and say, “Thank You,” tell them about yourself and wish them a Happy Valentine Day! Our troops are away from their loved ones and friends, so they really want to know that people back home appreciate them. Please feel free to share this with everyone you know! We know our servicemen and women appreciate receiving the cards each year!