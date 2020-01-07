Northeast Ohio residents sought to send valentines to troops

STOW, Ohio (WOIO) - A Stow veteran who is also a city councilman is launching a program to collect Valentine’s Day letters for the troops deployed overseas.
Jeremy McIntire is a Stow city councilman, Iraq War Veteran and a Purple Heart recipient.
In light of recent troop deployments to the Middle East, Jeremy and his wife Claire were reminded of their experience when Jeremy deployed to Iraq in 2007.
“Receiving greetings from people back home is very important for our service members,” said McIntire. “Troops can often find themselves going days even weeks without hearing from a loved one. There is no better feeling than coming back from a mission and finding that you received mail.”
Those who are interested in the program can contribute by going to Stow’s City Hall from now until Jan. 20.
The Councilman will host a Valentine’s making session during his monthly office hours Sat. Jan 11 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. in the community room at the Stow Safety Center. You can find the center at 3800 Darrow Road.
Stow’s City Hall is open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Supporters are asked to follow these guidelines when creating valentines:
- Send a handwritten letter, note, or handmade card. Soldiers feel extra special when they receive handmade, individually created Valentines. Envelopes are not required.
- Keep your cards to a size of 8 1/2" x 11" or under for ease in shipping and distribution.
- Cards cannot include glitter, food, or candy, but there are still many ways to personalize a handmade card. Write a message on them and say, “Thank You,” tell them about yourself and wish them a Happy Valentine Day! Our troops are away from their loved ones and friends, so they really want to know that people back home appreciate them. Please feel free to share this with everyone you know! We know our servicemen and women appreciate receiving the cards each year!
- Military personnel love to communicate with you! You can include your school, church, or organization name, address, and/or email contact on each card so recipients can write back. Cards from children/students must include a first name only. If you do not receive a reply from a Service Member, do not be discouraged. Remember: Our troops are busy!
- Photos of the sender, sender's family, church, or classroom participants can add a personal touch to your card.
- Keep your messages positive! Start with a salutation, such as “Dear Hero” or “Dear Brave One.” All cards will be screened.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.