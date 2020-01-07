Northeast Ohio Weather: Mid 40’s today under a mostly cloudy sky

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - There is a system to our south this morning and an arctic front tracking through Minnesota and Wisconsin. The arctic front will be cutting across northern Ohio early Wednesday morning. I’m going to keep it dry today. Plenty of high clouds around so I’m wording it as a mostly cloudy sky today. Temperatures will be warmer than normal yet again as we rise into the lower to middle 40′s for an afternoon high. The wind will be out of the south to southwest at 5-15 mph. Mostly cloudy this evening and the wind will be picking up as the front approaches. Look for a shot of snow with this arctic front later tonight. Most areas will get one inch or less. Lake enhancement will give areas east of Cleveland a 1 to 3 inch snow by Wednesday morning.