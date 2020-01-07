Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine to visit dangerous East Cleveland intersection where mother was killed

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It was an awful, tragic scene.
Terra Nolden, a 36-year-old mother of seven from East Cleveland, was hit by a car and killed on Euclid Avenue and Stanwood Road on the evening of Dec. 30. She was walking to a nearby hospital to check on her daughter, who had bumped her head and received stitches.
Family members were still at the hospital when doctors walked into the room and told them Nolden was dead.
On Tuesday, Gov. Mike DeWine will visit the dangerous intersection, which used to have a traffic light, until ODOT removed it in November with a plan to eventually replace it with an upgraded light this spring.
In 2012, ODOT conducted a large traffic study that included Euclid Avenue.
The department determined 31 of 49 traffic signals weren’t necessary, and therefore wouldn’t qualify for federal funding. So, those 31 lights were taken down.
The one removed at Euclid Avenue and Stanwood is actually one of the 18 that the state did deem important.
When the light was removed, city officials voiced their concern, and following Nolden’s death, ODOT has fast-tracked the installation of a new light at the intersection.
“We want people to know that we have a renewed sense of urgency in moving this project forward,” ODOT Director Jack Marchbanks told 19 News last week.
The traffic light project is supposed to be complete by July 2020.
