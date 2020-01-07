Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine visits East Cleveland after 19 News shed light on mother who died crossing Euclid Avenue

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine visited East Cleveland, after 19 News shed light on dire traffic concerns in the city.
We broke the story about Terra Nolden’s tragic death last week. She was trying to cross the street, when she was hit by a car.
We dug deeper and found problems at the dangerous intersection of Euclid Avenue and Stanwood, where a traffic light had been removed.
On Tuesday, ODOT crews put up a new light at the intersection, months ahead of schedule.
“I was kind of shocked that they reacted so fast,” Nolden’s brother, Brutell Dandridge, said.
He says the Governor’s visit makes him feel like someone is and was listening to their demands for action.
“It’s a huge deal,” Dandridge said. “It’s a huge deal for me and my family. It’s a huge deal to the city of East Cleveland.”
DeWine’s visit came after ODOT announced it would fast track the construction of the new light.
We now know detectives told Nolden’s family that one car had stopped to let her cross last Monday, but the car behind that one didn’t see her, went around the stopped car, and hit her.
ODOT says the traffic signal was taken down in November as part of an upgrade project.
It and 17 other lights were scheduled to be updated on Euclid Avenue this year.
Before 19 News stepped in, the one at the intersection where Nolden died, wasn’t due to be complete until spring.
“19 News was the cornerstone of this project,” Justin Anderson said.
Anderson reached out to 19 News about Nolden’s death the day it happened.
Her brother says, “I appreciate [the governor] coming and responding as quickly as he did. I just hope they can get the city of East Cleveland taken care of, so that people can be safe.”
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.