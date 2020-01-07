OSP trooper fired, indicted for alleged mishandling of seized prescription drugs

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper was fired and criminally charged after being accused of mishandling prescription drugs.
Preston Brooks, 33, was charged with two counts of tampering with evidence and one count of theft of drugs. Both of those charges are felonies.
Brooks worked for the OSP Mansfield post.
According to the report, the prescription drugs were seized during a traffic stop. On Nov. 1 there was a report taken that states that the drugs went missing.
On Dec. 27 Brooks received his termination letter.
According to the letter, Brooks was terminated for mishandling prescription drugs and then being untruthful about their whereabouts.
Ohio officials say that the Grand Jury in Richland County Common Pleas Court indicted Brooks.
