Police officers to begin riding with students on Wooster school buses

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - In an effort to increase safety, the Wooster City School District announced that police officers will begin riding school buses.
“We want our students to build positive and authentic relationships with our dedicated police officers and we are, collectively, always looking to enhance the safety and security of our bus routes,” said Wooster City School District Superintendent Michael Tefs.
Officers will be randomly assigned to a bus route and schedule, the school district said in the announcement.
“Randomly, over the course of the school year, a Wooster police officer will ride on a school bus in an effort to have yet another avenue where we can positively interact with the kids in the district we serve,” added Assistant Wooster Police Chief Scott Rotolo.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.