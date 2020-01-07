Police, Secret Service mum after new incident at Mar-a-Lago

FILE - This Nov. 21, 2016, file photo, shows the Mar-a-Lago resort owned by President Donald Trump in Palm Beach, Fla. There was an unspecified incident involving the Secret Service at Mar-a-Lago club in Florida, but authorities would not say Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, what happened. Palm Beach police records show officers were called to Mar-a-Lago on Monday night, Jan. 6, to assist the Secret Service but most of the report is redacted, including the name of the individual who was contacted. (Source: AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)