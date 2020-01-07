Port Clinton police share updated photo of Harley Dilly in coat that he was wearing at time of disappearance

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Port Clinton police shared a new photo of Harley Dilly that was taken just over a month before he disappeared.
In the photo, which shows the 14-year-old boy shoveling snow, Dilly is seen in the same maroon coat he was reportedly wearing when he went missing on Dec. 20, 2019.
The search for Dilly is now in its 18th day.
As of Monday afternoon, Port Clinton police said the reward for information leading to Dilly’s location increased again, now topping more than $17,000.
Reward money has been donated from residents in the Port Clinton community, as well as several local and state groups.
Police said Dilly was last seen when he left his home for school between 6 a.m. and 7 a.m. on Dec. 20, 2019, but he never arrived to class.
Port Clinton Police Chief Rob Hickman previously emphasized that Dilly’s parents have fully cooperated with the investigation.
“The Dilly’s entire life has been and continues to be scrutinized on social media, their ONLY concern right now is that HARLEY is returned to them safely,” the sheriff wrote on Facebook.
At least 17 state, local, and federal law enforcement agencies have assisted in the search for Dilly.
Hickman said tips have come in from across the country, but none of them have led to the boy’s discovery.
Anyone with information regarding Dilly’s location is asked to call police immediately.
