Rod Stewart announces summer tour that is coming to Northeast Ohio

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio (WOIO) - Rod Stewart announces a new concert tour that will come to Northeast Ohio.
The legendary Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee will make his way to the Blossom Music Center on July 21.
The highly anticipated 2020 summer tour will also include special guests Cheap Trick.
For those interested in attending the concert, click here.
Live Nation’s website has a countdown until tickets go on sale, so be ready to get that credit card ready.
Those who can’t make his July concert be sure to check where the rock legend will take his summer tour.
Stewart will be in Ohio two times in 2020. He will also be making his way to Cincinnati in September.
Tickets for the concert go on sale Friday, Jan. 10., which also happens to be Stewart’s 75th birthday.
