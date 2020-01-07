Sentencing for a Canton teen convicted of murdering 14-year-old girl

CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - A 14-year-old boy will be sentenced Tuesday for killing a 14-year-old Canton girl.
The teen pleaded guilty in Stark County Juvenile Court last November, the day before his trial was scheduled to start.
Syliva McGee was lured to an alley and shot in the head in the 1000 block of Bieyl Court SW on March 30, 2019.
McGee was an 8th grader at Compton Learning Center’s Connection Program.
The shooter was 13 years old at the time of the murder.
He was ordered to cooperate with a psychological assessment before his Jan. 7 sentencing.
A second 14-year-old boy also pleaded guilty in connection with McGee’s murder.
In October, he pleaded guilty to tampering with evidence and obstructing justice and is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 8.
Canton police have not released a motive.
