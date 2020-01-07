Strongsville priest arrested in child porn investigation now locked up in Geauga County Jail

CHARDON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Strongsville priest arrested during a child porn investigation is now locked up in the Geauga County Jail.
Father Robert McWilliams, who is assigned to St. Joseph Church, was taken into custody on Dec. 5, 2019.
Agents with the Ohio Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force went to the Strongsville church and searched his living and office spaces and confiscated laptops, cell phone and iPad.
That criminal case is pending before the Cuyahoga County Grand Jury and McWilliams posted bond on Jan. 2.
On Jan. 3, McWilliams was charged in Geauga County with sexual performance using a minor, a felony.
According to the court docket, the offense happened on May 17, 2018.
McWilliams will be arraigned on that charge in Chardon Municipal Court on Jan. 24.
