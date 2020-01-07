W. 45th Street Shoreway ramp to remain closed until end of January as massive sewer overhaul continues

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It has been an inconvenience since the summer, and the hope was the West 45th Street exit ramp from the eastbound Shoreway would be open by the 1st of the year, but construction delays will push that opening back until the end of January.
“It is a very tight intersection, very close quarters and for the safety of everyone involved we want to keep it closed so as to not injure motorists, so as to not injure workers,” said Jenn Elting the Senior Public Information Specialist for the Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District.
The ramp reconstruction is part of NEORSD’s Project Clean Lake, a $3 billion initiative which will take 25 years to complete. It was launched to keep sewage from draining into the Cuyahoga River and Lake Erie during heavy rains.
The project revolves around the construction of seven tunnels, the one at West 45th is called the Westerly storage tunnel, and is designed to keep sewage from running to multiple outflows along the river.
“When the Westerly storage tunnel is complete it will capture approximately 300 million gallons of combined sewage on an annual basis,” Elting said.
The tunnel runs from the Scranton Peninsula to the site just off of West 45th street, and then continues to just north of the Cleveland Soapbox Derby site.
