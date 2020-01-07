15-year-old sentenced for fatal shooting of 11-year-old Cleveland boy during birthday party

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 15-year-old boy was sentenced Tuesday for the shooting death of an 11-year-boy at a birthday party last November.
Cuyahoga County Juvenile Court Judge Jennifer O’Malley sentenced him to three years and six months in the Ohio Department of Youth Services.
The victim, Tyshaun Taylor, was attending a party in an apartment in the 1800 block of East 97th Street on Nov. 23, 2019 when he was shot.
Several friends carried his body outside to Chester Avenue and flagged down a man to call for help.
EMS transported Taylor to Rainbow Babies and Children’s Hospital, where he died.
Family members and friends held an emotional remembrance outside Taylor’s school, Chambers Elementary, in East Cleveland on Nov. 26, 2019.
Taylor’s funeral was on Nov. 30, 2019.
The 15-year-old pleaded guilty on Dec. 19, 2019.
