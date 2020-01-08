Baldwin Wallace launches polling of key Great Lakes states for 2020 election

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Four Great Lakes states could decide the next presidential election, including Ohio.
Baldwin Wallace University is expanding polling to predict these key votes.
Ohio, Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania flipped from Democrat to Republican in the last presidential election.
This polling by Baldwin Wallace could give us an idea of what to expect in November.
In 2012, all four states re-elected Obama by at least three points, according to Dr. Lauren Copeland, associate director of BW's Community Research Institute.
In 2016, she said President Trump won all of those states except Ohio by a slim margin--less than a single percentage point.
But Trump won Ohio in 2016 by about eight percentage points.
That's why Copeland believes these four states are among the most important to watch.
Is Ohio still a swing state?
Some believe Ohio has been turning "redder" in recent years.
Copeland said Trump’s margin of victory in Ohio was out of step with the country as a whole and other Midwestern states in the Great Lakes poll.
“My sense is that Ohio’s importance in presidential elections might be waning,” Copeland told 19 News in an email.
But others think our state still holds influence and Ohio remains competitive for Democrats and Republicans this year.
“I think Ohio remains competitive as Trump's approval rating in the state has consistently been under water,” said Dr. Rob Alexander at Ohio Northern University via email.
“His approval should be much higher given the state of the economy,” he said.
The first of four surveys will begin this month, and state-by-state results will be released before the Iowa caucuses.
Surveys will continue through the November election.
The Baldwin Wallace University Great Lakes Poll is a partnership with Ohio Northern University and Oakland University in Michigan.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.