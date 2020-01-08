Barberton Public Library sign forecasts record -197 degree temperature

BARBERTON, Ohio (WOIO) - It may be one of the coldest days in Northeast Ohio in awhile, but negative wind chills aren’t in the forecast today as the Barberton Library is suggesting.
The Barberton Public Library posted on Facebook earlier today, “It may be cold outside, but it’s not that cold! Please bear with us as we work on fixing our sign. ☃️”
The sign read that it was currently a balmy -197 degrees.
Many of the comments of the post show that people are getting a good laugh out of the sign.
Wind chills will be in the teens today, but the Cleveland-area is not looking any anything dropping below zero.
The record cold low for the Akron area today is -10 degrees.
The record for Cleveland is also -10 degrees. Brrr!
