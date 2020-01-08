Cavs still don’t know how to close

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - On Tuesday morning, Kevin Love addressed the media and apologized for his recent outbursts, on and off the court.
On Tuesday night, the Cavaliers forward went out and delivered a different kind of outburst, throwing 30 points down on the Detroit Pistons in a 115-113 loss.
15 of his 30 points came in the third quarter, as the Cavs took command, and they led by as many as 12 in the fourth quarter before the Pistons rallied.
Derrick Rose came off the bench to lead the Pistons with 24 points, including the go-ahead bucket in the final seconds.
The Cavaliers now hit the road for six straight, beginning on Thursday night in Detroit.
