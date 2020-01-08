Cleveland Heights Police investigating after fatal shooting at apartment complex

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Heights Police are investigating a shooting left a man dead in the rear of an apartment building.
According to police, they responded to the scene on Wednesday, Jan. 8, at 1:52 a.m. after getting reports about gunshots.
Upon arrival, they located a 32-year-old man in the rear of the parking lot who had been shot multiple times.
The crew on the scene began to perform CPR on the victim however he died on the scene.
