Cleveland police captain now charged in Twinsburg for allegedly driving while under the influence

TWINSBURG, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland Division of Police captain is now facing criminal charges stemming from a December 2019 incident in Twinsburg.
Cleveland’s Director of Public Safety Michael McGrath and Chief of Police Calvin Williams announced on Wednesday that Captain John Sotomayor is charged with physical control of a vehicle while under the influence, a first-degree misdemeanor.
Sotomayor, a veteran of the Cleveland Division of Police since 1990, was pulled over on Christmas shortly before midnight along I-480 after Twinsburg 911 received a call for a possible impaired driver.
Twinsburg police confirmed to 19 News that Sotomayor, who possessed his service weapon at the time, was not arrested the night of the traffic stop. Instead, police allowed him to call his wife for a ride home.
“You’re not being charged. We’re trying to release you," an officer was heard on footage from a Twinsburg police body camera.
The 52-year-old Streetsboro resident has been assigned to restricted duty with Cleveland police while the criminal proceedings are pending. After a ruling in the case has been delivered, Sotomayor will undergo an internal review.
“Poor choices were made on Christmas night,” Twinsburg Chief Christopher Noga said in a statement provided on Tuesday. “The first was Mr. Sotomayor’s decision to place the public in harm’s way. The second poor choice was made by my officers to treat Mr. Sotomayor differently from anyone else in relation to the interaction with him.”
Noga said both officers involved in the incident have been counseled on their actions.
