Cleveland police looking for man who stole 60 bottles of wine from Ohio City bar

Cleveland police looking for man who stole 60 bottles of wine from Ohio City bar
(Source: Cleveland police)
By Julia Tullos | January 8, 2020 at 4:51 PM EST - Updated January 8 at 4:51 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police said a man broke into an Ohio City bar and loaded up a cart with 60 bottles of wine and a TV.

Cleveland police said this happened on Dec. 26 at Bar Cento/Bier Market at 1948 W. 25th Street.

According to the report, the suspect forced a rear garage door open with some kind of tool.

Once inside Bar Cento/Bier Market, he found the wine room keys in an employee’s coat, police said.

Suspect wanted for stealing 60 bottles of wine from Bar Cento/Bier Market.
Suspect wanted for stealing 60 bottles of wine from Bar Cento/Bier Market. (Source: Cleveland police)
Suspect wanted for stealing 60 bottles of wine from Ohio City bar.
Suspect wanted for stealing 60 bottles of wine from Ohio City bar. (Source: Cleveland police)

After entering the wine room, police said he used a plant cart from the bar to remove the wine and TV.

Cleveland police are asking anyone who recognizes the suspect to please call Detective Murphy at 216-623-5217,

Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.