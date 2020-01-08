Cleveland police looking for man who stole 60 bottles of wine from Ohio City bar

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police said a man broke into an Ohio City bar and loaded up a cart with 60 bottles of wine and a TV.
Cleveland police said this happened on Dec. 26 at Bar Cento/Bier Market at 1948 W. 25th Street.
According to the report, the suspect forced a rear garage door open with some kind of tool.
Once inside Bar Cento/Bier Market, he found the wine room keys in an employee’s coat, police said.
After entering the wine room, police said he used a plant cart from the bar to remove the wine and TV.
Cleveland police are asking anyone who recognizes the suspect to please call Detective Murphy at 216-623-5217,
