Corey Kluber pens letter following trade to Texas Rangers: ‘I’ll always be from Cleveland’

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Corey Kluber was known for being a soft-spoken member of the Indians, but the now-Texas Ranger did not hold back in showing his appreciation for the city of Cleveland.
The two-time Cy Young Award winner with the Indians penned a letter to Cleveland and its fans following his recent trade to the Texas Rangers.
“Cleveland was where I learned how to be a professional baseball player,” Kluber wrote.
“Cleveland is the only big league city I’ve ever known, and I will always love it and carry it in a special place in my heart,” Kluber added.
Kluber was promoted to the majors with the Cleveland Indians in September 2011. He finished his tenure in Cleveland with 98 wins.
In the lengthy letter, Kluber reflected on multiple playoff appearances, his relationship with players like Lonnie Chisenhall, Carlos Carrasco, and Josh Tomlin, and the consistent love from the fans.
“As terrible as it felt not to win a championship, it was amazing the way the city embraced the team that year — in a way I can’t quite put into words. The outpouring of support from the entire fan base to the players and their families was special. The fans and the city didn’t beat us up over losing. They supported us.”
Kluber will make his return to Cleveland when the Texas Rangers face the Indians in a four-game series at Progressive Field beginning May 4.
