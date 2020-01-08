Is the Rooney Rule working?

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Marvin Lewis was right, when the former Bengals head coach, now looking for work, said that you can’t tell an NFL owner who to hire. And when it came to Jerry Jones, and the Cowboys owner’s newest hire, well, who wouldn’t rather have a guy who’d won 10 playoff games, including a Super Bowl, in 13 seasons (Mike McCarthy), over a guy who’d won zero playoff games in 16 years (Lewis)?