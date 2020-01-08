Latest Ohio news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

MISSING CHILD INVESTIGATION-RINI
Man who claimed to be missing boy expected to enter plea
CINCINNATI (AP) — A 24-year-old Ohio man who claimed to be a long-missing child is expected to make a plea in federal court as part of an agreement with prosecutors. Brian Michael Rini of Medina is scheduled to appear Wednesday afternoon before U.S. District Judge Michael Barrett. A court filing this week showed that a plea agreement had been reached, but no details were made public. Rini last year pleaded not guilty to charges of aggravated identity theft and lying to FBI agents about being a boy who disappeared at age 6 in 2011. Rini has been held without bail since last April.
AP-US-OPIOID-CRISIS-LAWSUITS
Pharmacies say prescribers bear opioid crisis responsibility
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Pharmacy chains are fighting claims that they're to blame for the opioid crisis in two Ohio counties. Cuyahoga and Summit counties argue that chains such as CVS, Rite Aid and Walgreens contributed to the problem by filling an “excessive volume" of opioid prescriptions. A trial focusing on those claims is scheduled for later this year. Lawyers representing the chains say the counties are ignoring the role played by pill mills, Internet pharmacies and independent pharmacies and clinics. They also said in court filings Monday that prescribers who wrote the prescriptions in the first place bear ultimate responsibility.
TRUMP-IMPEACHMENT-LEGAL TEAM
Trump eyes 2 House Republicans for impeachment legal team
WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican House members John Ratcliffe and Jim Jordan are being eyed for a role on President Donald Trump's defense team for the upcoming Senate impeachment trial. That's according to a person familiar with the discussions, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss internal conversations. A final decision has not been made. Both are known for their advocacy of the president on Capitol Hill and on television and were aggressive questioners of witnesses in House impeachment proceedings. The defense team already includes White House counsel Pat Cipollone. Trump's personal lawyer Jay Sekulow is also expected to have a significant role.
ELECTION 2020-BLOOMBERG
2020 hopeful Bloomberg unveils rough sketch of economic plan
NEW YORK (AP) — Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg is unveiling a rough sketch of his plans to create millions of new jobs focused largely in communities he says have been “left behind” by President Donald Trump. The billionaire former New York City mayor planned to discuss his prescriptions for the nation's economy during a Wednesday tour across three Midwestern states with stops on the South Side of Chicago, rural Minnesota and Akron, Ohio. The broad plan calls for raising the federal minimum wage to $15 per hour, sending hundreds of thousands of American workers into apprenticeship programs and ensuring collective bargaining rights for all workers.
DEPUTY SET ON FIRE
Man pleads guilty to setting sheriff's deputy on fire
RAVENNA, Ohio (AP) — A man accused of setting an Ohio sheriff's deputy on fire while authorities were trying to arrest him has pleaded guilty to attempted murder. Investigators say Jay Brannon ignited a container of flammable liquid and threw it at the deputy, leaving him with severe burns nearly a year ago. Two other officers also were injured. Brannon pleaded guilty Tuesday in Portage County. He faces a sentence of 16 years at a hearing next week in Ravenna. His attorney says he decided to plead guilty so that he could accept responsibility for his actions.
ELECTION 2020-PRIMARY-OHIO
Official ballots set for March presidential primary in Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Secretary of State Frank LaRose says official ballots for Ohio's March presidential primary have been certified. LaRose on Tuesday announced the certification of 11 Democratic candidates and one Republican, President Donald Trump. The Democrats are Michael Bennet, Joseph Biden, Michael Bloomberg, Cory Booker, Pete Buttigieg, Tulsi Gabbard, Amy Klobuchar, Deval Patrick, Bernie Sanders and Tom Steyer. Democrat Andrew Yang was certified to receive write-in votes. The Republican LaRose said Democratic candidate John Delaney failed to include a candidacy declaration on his petitions. Larose said Republican Bill Weld lacked a list of authorized delegates and consent for any delegates to use his name.
GUN LAW CHALLENGE
Judge denies attempt by cities to delay Ohio's new gun law
AKRON, Ohio (AP) — A judge has turned down a request by several Ohio cities to delay part of the state's new gun law. The cities are challenging the law because they say it infringes on their ability to regulate firearms. One of the provisions the cities are challenging would allow gun owners who believe their rights have been violated to sue them. The cities that include Akron and Cleveland wanted the judge to issue an injunction blocking the law. She denied the request late last month. The judge says the cities didn't show they would be successful in their legal challenge of the law.
FATAL SHOOTING-TEEN
Teen sentenced in fatal shooting over pregnancy rumor
CANTON, Ohio (AP) — A teen who authorities say fatally shot a 14-year-old girl because he believed a false rumor that she was pregnant has been sentenced to seven years in juvenile prison. The teen couldn’t be tried in adult court because he was 13 at the time of the shooting last year. A Stark County Family Court judge in Canton said Tuesday that the teen must stay locked up until he's 21. But the judge adds that the teen could be sent to adult prison for 15 years to life if he violates any youth prison rules or commits another serious offense.
SCHOOL BUS-OFFICERS
Officers to ride school buses in effort to bridge community
WOOSTER, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio school district says police officers will begin riding school buses in an effort to enhance relationships with students and increase safety. The Wooster City School District says in a release Tuesday that the Wooster Police Department will place officers on buses at random times in a partnership to encourage students to build “positive and authentic relationships” with police. The district has not set a schedule for when officers will be riding with students but plans for it happen occasionally as their schedules permit.