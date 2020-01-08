Lumen Tower in Playhouse Square is one step closer to completion

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The topping out ceremony was held for the Lumen Tower in Playhouse Square across the street from theaters once scheduled for demolition. The act signifies the completion of major construction as the final beam is raised into place.
“We are across the street from where the wrecking ball once stood to tear these theaters down, and today one of our highest achievements ever,” Playhouse Square President & CEO Gina Vernaci said. “And, that is the Lumen.”
The $135 million Lumen Apartment building project will have over 300 units in the heart of Cleveland’s art district.
Watch the topping off rite below:
Construction workers and Playhouse Square representatives gathered in frigid conditions to watch the signed beam lifted overhead by the same crane that lifted the panes that created Cleveland’s first all glass residential structure.
“This is something we have dreamed about for the last 20 years and to see it almost completed is sensational,” Art Falco told 19 News.
Falco told the media gathered at the event that the project has come in on time and on budget.
“It symbolizes so much about how the arts stand tall in this community,” Vernaci said.
The Lumen Tower is expected to begin pre-leasing in February and residents will be able to move in by the end of June 2020.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.