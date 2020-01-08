McDaniels the favorite, but still no lock

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Browns hope to have a new head coach by the end of the week, and two things worked in their favor on Tuesday: the Giants hired Patriots assistant Joe Judge as their new head coach, and the Panthers hired Baylor coach Matt Rhule as their new head coach.
That left the Browns as the only NFL team without a head coach, with multiple top candidates still available.
Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, the Canton native, is considered the frontrunner, and he has many reasons for wanting to return home. A loaded roster, a quarterback he respects, and a second chance at running an NFL team. His first chance, with the Denver Broncos, ended after less than two full seasons and a 39% winning percentage.
One name we’re not hearing associated with the Browns: newly-fired former Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett, whose late father Jim was an assistant coach with the Browns, and who had nearly ten full seasons in Dallas before being let go in favor of Mike McCarthy earlier this week.
But other than McDaniels and Garrett, the candidates are well-respected top assistants who’d be first-time NFL head coaches.
The Browns have been down this road before. Palmer. Davis. Crennel. Chudzinski. Mangini. Shurmur. Pettine.
In fact, other than Mangini and Hue Jackson, the Browns’ entire history of head coaches, since returning in 1999, involves first-timers.
This time they have a chance to avoid that.
If McDaniels truly wants to leave a dynasty in its final days and return home.
But whoever they choose, the Browns must get it right.
They now have the time. Zero competition.
They have the candidates.
They need to finally score with their decision.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.