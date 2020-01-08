Northeast Ohio Weather: Snow ends tonight, widespread rain arrives by Friday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Talk about a bitterly cold and snowy day!
Wind chills will be in the teens and 20s all day.
Lake effect snow showers will slowly come to an end through the second half of the day.
Air temperatures will fall into the teens overnight.
We’ll rebound quickly though.
Highs will climb into the 40s on Thursday, 50s on Friday, and 60s on Saturday.
In fact, some spots, including Mansfield, Akron-Canton, and Youngstown, may reach or break record highs on Saturday.
The record highs for those locations are in the low 60s.
As is often the case this time of the year, this warm-up will be accompanied by rain.
Widespread rain will move in Friday morning.
We’ll be dealing with waves of rain Friday, Friday night, and Saturday.
We’ll finally dry out on Sunday.
In the meantime, 1″ - 3″ of rainfall is possible.
Localized flooding may be an issue through the weekend.
Before the rain arrives, be sure that your storm drains and gutters are clear of debris.
Double check your sump pumps to ensure that they’re working properly.
It never hurts to check that your windshield wipers are working, too.
