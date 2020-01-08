Northeast Ohio Weather: Wind chill in the teens today with some snow

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An arctic front rolled through early this morning. We have a one day blast of cold. Temperatures will basically hold steady in the middle to upper 20′s the rest of the day. West winds are gusting to around 40 mph at times. This is keeping wind chills in the teens. I do have lake effect snow bands in the area. Most of us will see 1 inch or less of snow. A few spots east of Cleveland will get a few inches. Drier air builds in tonight. The lake effect snow will end this evening. Clouds break up some and the wind relaxes. Air temperatures fall to the middle to upper teens for most of us.