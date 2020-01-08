Ohio’s U.S. Reps react on social media after Iran attacks Iraqi bases hosting American troops

TEHRAN, Iran (WOIO) - Iran launched ballistic missiles at two targets hosting U.S. military and coalition forces in Iraq on Tuesday, the Pentagon has confirmed.
Defense Department spokesman Jonathan Hoffman said in a statement that “more than a dozen" ballistic missiles were fired from Iran at two Iraqi military bases.
He added that the U.S. is “working on initial battle damage assessments."
On Tuesday evening, the FAA issued emergency travel restriction in Persian Gulf airspace.
President Donald Trump does not plan on holding a televised address regarding the attacks, but Ohio’s U.S. representatives are taking to social media to voice their support and concern overt the strikes.
