Ohio’s U.S. Reps react on social media after Iran attacks Iraqi bases hosting American troops

Ballistic, surface-to-surface missiles were launched from Iran and hit two Iraqi bases holding coalition forces

FILE - In this Dec. 26, 2018, file photo, members of the military wait outside facilities where President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump are visiting at Al Assad Air Base, Iraq. Iran said Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, it has launched "tens" of surface-to-surface missiles at Iraq's Ain Assad air base housing U.S. troops over America’s killing of a top Iranian general. (Source: Andrew Harnik)
By John Deike | January 7, 2020 at 8:48 PM EST - Updated January 7 at 9:07 PM

TEHRAN, Iran (WOIO) - Iran launched ballistic missiles at two targets hosting U.S. military and coalition forces in Iraq on Tuesday, the Pentagon has confirmed.

Watch video of Iranian missile strikes, the U.S. is assessing the damage, FAA issues emergency restriction on Persian Gulf air space, and Ohio U.S. Reps react on social media. Coverage: https://bit.ly/2QyIAMz

Defense Department spokesman Jonathan Hoffman said in a statement that “more than a dozen" ballistic missiles were fired from Iran at two Iraqi military bases.

He added that the U.S. is “working on initial battle damage assessments."

On Tuesday evening, the FAA issued emergency travel restriction in Persian Gulf airspace.

President Donald Trump does not plan on holding a televised address regarding the attacks, but Ohio’s U.S. representatives are taking to social media to voice their support and concern overt the strikes.

