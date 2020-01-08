Sentencing for former Twinsburg teacher convicted of sexual battery

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A former home economics teacher at Twinsburg High School will be sentenced Wednesday for having sex with a 17-year-old student inside her classroom.
Summit County Common Pleas Court Judge Susan Baker Ross is scheduled to sentence Laura Bucy at 10 a.m.
Bucy pleaded guilty to one count of sexual battery in June.
Twinsburg officers said they started the investigation after Bucy’s ex-husband called police to report the crime.
Her ex-husband called police on Sept. 6, 2018 and charges were filed on Sept. 13, 2018.
According to Bucy, she had sex with the student one time in either February or March.
Police also said Bucy and the student exchanged explicit videos of each other on Snapchat.
Bucy began working for Twinsburg Schools in August of 2017.
