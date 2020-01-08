Strongsville priest arrested on child porn charges back in court

CHARDON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Strongsville priest arrested during a child porn investigation will be arraigned Wednesday in Chardon Municipal Court on the charge of sexual performance using a minor, a felony.
Father Robert McWilliams was transferred from the Cuyahoga County Jail to the Geauga County Jail on Tuesday.
Father Robert McWilliams, who is assigned to St. Joseph Church, was taken into custody on Dec. 5, 2019.
Agents with the Ohio Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force went to the Strongsville church and searched his living and office spaces and confiscated laptops, cell phone and iPad.
That criminal case is pending before the Cuyahoga County Grand Jury and McWilliams posted bond on Jan. 2.
On Jan. 3, McWilliams was charged in Geauga County with sexual performance using a minor, a felony.
According to the court docket, the offense happened on May 17, 2018.
