Suspected Crips gang member wanted in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -The Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Department has active warrants out for the arrest of 48-yer-old John Adams of Cleveland.
Adam’s is a suspected member of the Crips street gang and is wanted on felony assault, abduction and domestic violence charges.
Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County noted that Adam’s criminal history dates back to 1994 with a long history of domestic violence.
Here are the other two suspects featured on this week’s Wanted Wednesday:
