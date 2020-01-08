Suspected Crips gang member wanted in Cleveland

John Adams has a criminal history dating back to 1994.

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -The Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Department has active warrants out for the arrest of 48-yer-old John Adams of Cleveland.

Adam’s is a suspected member of the Crips street gang and is wanted on felony assault, abduction and domestic violence charges.

Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County noted that Adam’s criminal history dates back to 1994 with a long history of domestic violence.

Here are the other two suspects featured on this week’s Wanted Wednesday:

Christopher Gayton is wanted by the Cuyahoga County Sheriff for abduction and domestic violence.
Raymond Balinski is wanted by the Cuyahoga County Sheriff's Department on three counts of rape, assault and domestic violence.
