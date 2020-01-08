WARRANT: Infant dies after being stuffed into backpack, left in trunk for more than 5 hours

According to court documents, Rowe was arrested in 2018 after being accused of leaving two children unattended in a home. The police report says the two children were his. The police report says CPS was called, but were not able to locate anyone to respond to the house. He told police the children were sleeping and he left to get them something to eat. He left on a bicycle and told police he was gone for about 30 minutes. Court records show the case was closed “in the interest of justice.” Rowe was never officially charged with the crime.