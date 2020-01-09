Akron police: Unknown suspect fatally shot driver of car and injured the passenger

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron homicide detectives are investigating a shooting that occurred late Wednesday night.
According to Akron police, officers found the 20-year-old man shot to death in his car on Noah Avenue around 11:30 p.m. A 24-year-old passenger was also shot in the arm.
Investigators who responded to the call for shots fired later learned that the homicide victim was outside of a Noah Avenue home when an unknown suspect began shooting at him.
The 20-year-old tried to get back into his car and drive away, but he crashed into a neighboring home after being hit by gunfire, according to Akron police.
Detectives could not provide an adequate description of the suspects involved in the deadly shooting.
The victim’s name has not yet been released. The Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office will conduct an autopsy.
Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to call Akron police.
