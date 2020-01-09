C. Michigan, Kent State eye conference win

SUPER SENIORS: Central Michigan has relied heavily on its seniors. Kevin McKay, David DiLeo, Dallas Morgan and Rob Montgomery have collectively accounted for 62 percent of the team's scoring this year and 73 percent of all Chippewas points over the team's last five games.DOMINANT DANNY: Danny Pippen has connected on 33.3 percent of the 90 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 9 for 26 over his last five games. He's also converted 75.5 percent of his foul shots this season.