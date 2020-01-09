John Beilein met Cleveland Cavaliers players with an ‘emotional apology,' staying on as head coach, ESPN reports

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - ESPN Senior Insider Adrian Wojnarowski reported Cavaliers coach John Beilein will stay in Cleveland and met with the team ahead of the Detroit Pistons matchup on Thursday, Jan 9.
According to Wojnarowski, he gave an emotional apology to his players before shoot-around in Detroit.
Beilein apologized for calling his players thugs during a film session, the coach says he misspoke.
GM Koby Altman traveled to Detroit to gauge the locker room.
It appears the Cavaliers will move forward with Beilein as head coach.
