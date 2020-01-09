John Beilein met Cleveland Cavaliers players with an ‘emotional apology,' staying on as head coach, ESPN reports

John Beilein met Cleveland Cavaliers players with an ‘emotional apology,' staying on as head coach, ESPN reports
Cleveland Cavaliers head coach John Beilein, right, stands on the court next to guard Collin Sexton (2) during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Washington Wizards, Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) (Source: Nick Wass)
By Randy Buffington | January 9, 2020 at 1:37 PM EST - Updated January 9 at 2:24 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - ESPN Senior Insider Adrian Wojnarowski reported Cavaliers coach John Beilein will stay in Cleveland and met with the team ahead of the Detroit Pistons matchup on Thursday, Jan 9.

According to Wojnarowski, he gave an emotional apology to his players before shoot-around in Detroit.

Beilein apologized for calling his players thugs during a film session, the coach says he misspoke.

[ Related: Cleveland Cavalier fans not ‘sluggish’ on social media responding to whatever John Beilein meant to call players ]

GM Koby Altman traveled to Detroit to gauge the locker room.

It appears the Cavaliers will move forward with Beilein as head coach.

Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.