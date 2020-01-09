Cleveland Heights police mourning loss of retired K9

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Heights Police Department announced on Thursday its retired K9 Rocky died unexpectedly.
K9 Rocky was born in Germany in 2010 and joined the Cleveland Heights Police Department in 2012.
Police said K9 Rocky served the city with his partner Officer Robert Butler for nearly six years.
“Rocky enjoyed meeting and visiting with new people, especially children, and he touched many hearts during his time here. Rocky was a special part of the CHPD family and he will truly be missed,” said Cleveland Heights police.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.