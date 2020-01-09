Cleveland police looking for serial aggravated robbery suspect

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are looking for the suspect who has robbed at least five businesses on Cleveland’s East Side.
According to police, the businesses were all robbed between Jan. 5 and Jan. 7.
The Dollar General at 16015 Lakeshore Blvd was robbed twice.
The first robbery on Jan. 5 happened around 1:30 p.m. Police said he pointed a gun at the clerk and demanded she open up the cash register.
The same Dollar General was robbed at gunpoint on Jan. 6.
The 7-Eleven at 1035 E. 185 was robbed on Jan. 6 just after midnight. Police say he made the clerk empty several registers at gunpoint.
And on Jan. 7 around 7:30 p.m. the KFC at 17585 Lakeshore Blvd was robbed at gunpoint.
Anyone with information regarding these crimes is asked to contact Detective Benz at 216-623-2571 or 216-623-5505.
Anonymous information can be given to Crime Stoppers by calling 216-252-7463 or via text message: text TIP657 plus your message to Crimes (274637).
