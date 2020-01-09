Creighton, Xavier meet in conference play

SUPER SENIORS: Xavier's Tyrique Jones, Naji Marshall and Quentin Goodin have collectively accounted for 50 percent of the team's scoring this season and have scored 50 percent of all Musketeers points over the last five games.MIGHTY MARCUS: Marcus Zegarowski has connected on 37.8 percent of the 98 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 6 of 21 over the last five games. He's also made 72 percent of his free throws this season.