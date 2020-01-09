Cuyahoga Falls police charge high school trespasser for making terrorist threats

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cuyahoga Falls resident is charged with making terrorist threats and criminal trespass, after allegedly taking pictures with his cell phone inside Cuyahoga Falls High School.
According to Cuyahoga Falls police, Allen Kenna, 18, who is not a student at the school, was spotted in the hallway by school maintenance workers Monday evening.
When the workers approached Kenna, he allegedly fled the building.
School officials immediately called Cuyahoga Falls police.
On Tuesday, Kenna was identified from the surveillance video and was taken into custody at his Monroe Avenue home on Wednesday.
Police said Kenna has made threats to committing a shooting inside Cuyahoga Falls High School in the past.
Kenna pleaded not guilty at his arraignment in Stow Municipal Court on Thursday.
The judge ordered him to stay away from alcohol and illegal drugs, to have no weapons and no contact with Cuyahoga Falls High School.
Kenna is scheduled to be back in court on Jan. 15.
“Once again, we strongly encourage everyone to follow the mantra, if you see something, say something! We work very closely with local law enforcement to investigate every situation. We take all such situations extremely seriously and appreciate the cooperation we receive from our community,” said Dr. Todd Nichols, Cuyahoga Falls City Schools Superintendent.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.