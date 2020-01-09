19 days and counting: Search for Harley Dilly continues in Port Clinton

PORT CLINTON, Ohio (WOIO) - Port Clinton police posted on Wednesday that Saturday’s search for 14-year-old Harley Dilly is postponed due to weather. It will be rescheduled at a later date.
The post also stated there is no new information they are able to share regarding Harley.
“It’s just kind of like a real dead end,” said Beverly Collinsworth. She works with a mother of one of Dilly’s friends. She said he wasn’t the type to wander off or go missing.
Dilly has been missing for almost three weeks.
Collinsworth said there’s a lot of “worry and concern.”
Police also said “through the entire investigation of the disappearance of Harley Dilly, the family has fully cooperated and we have no reason to believe they are involved.”
