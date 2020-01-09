19 First Alert Weather: Widespread rain by Friday morning, strong winds through the weekend

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Despite a bitterly cold start to the day, temperatures will warm up nicely this afternoon.
Highs will top out in the low to mid 40s.
It is quite breezy outside, so it will feel colder than the 40s on your exposed skin.
Bundle up today!
Temperatures will remain fairly mild (for this time of the year) through the overnight hours.
We’ll fall into the low to mid 40s by morning.
Widespread rain will move in by dawn Friday.
Waves of rain will continue through the day.
Friday will also be a windy day with wind gusts of 30 mph possible.
Courtesy of those strong southerly winds, temperatures will rise into the low 50s.
If you’re keeping track, a “normal” high for this time of the year is 34°.
Occasional showers will linger through Friday night and into Saturday and Saturday night.
Winds will stay high during this time.
40 to 50 mph wind gusts are possible on Saturday night.
This may lead to sporadic power outages.
You may also hear a little thunder Saturday afternoon into Saturday night.
Temperatures will climb into the low 60s on Saturday.
All of this mess will move out by Sunday.
