Gray takes the reins in Mentor

Trivisonno built the Mentor program from the ground up. It has gone from an average program to a state powerhouse. Not only do they have very talented players, those players have been raised in the system. The high school playbook, terminology and even coaching techniques trickle down from the high school to the middle school, even into the city’s youth programs. All that starts with the office Gray is now filling. “It is truly run from the ground up,” said Gray. “That is how you get a consistent, great program.”