Gray takes the reins in Mentor

MENTOR, Ohio (WOIO) - Matt Gray is in a position some would not want to be in, taking over for a legend like the Cardinals former head coach Steve Trivsonno. “A lot of people think it’s pressure. ‘How are you going to follow that up?’ That’s not the expectation I have,” said Gray. “I am extremely fortunate and blessed to be able to work for him.” Trivisonno retired after the 2019 season.
Gray spent the last several years as assistant at Mentor, the last three as the Cardinals assistant head coach, offensive coordinator and offensive line coach. He has learned a lot from Trivisonno. “For the last three to five years he has taken me under his wing and shown me a lot of the behind the scenes aspects to the program,” said Gray.
Trivisonno built the Mentor program from the ground up. It has gone from an average program to a state powerhouse. Not only do they have very talented players, those players have been raised in the system. The high school playbook, terminology and even coaching techniques trickle down from the high school to the middle school, even into the city’s youth programs. All that starts with the office Gray is now filling. “It is truly run from the ground up,” said Gray. “That is how you get a consistent, great program.”
Now, Gray is charged with taking the program to new heights. The one thing the Cardinals were not able to do under Trivisonno was win a state championship. “That is our goal, to be able to win a state championship every single year,” said Gray. “But that’s not what we are focused on. We are focused on the day by day task of doing our best and pushing ourselves to the absolute fullest we can.”
The quest for the 2020 championship has already started. Their offseason program began on Monday.
