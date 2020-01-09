Here is the latest Ohio and West Virginia sports news from The Associated Press

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Browns are interviewing Eagles defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz for their coaching job. Schwartz brings head coaching experience to the meeting. He spent five seasons with the Detroit Lions from 2009-13. Schwartz is the sixth candidate to meet with the Browns. They are again looking for a coach after another losing season. Owner Jimmy Haslam promised a “disciplined” and “thorough” search last week and there's no reason for the Browns to rush since they're the only team still without a coach. They will interview Vikings offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski on Thursday and Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels on Friday.
CINCINNATI (AP) — Myles Powell scored 24 points, and Seton Hall remained undefeated in the Big East by beating Xavier 83-71, snapping the Musketeers' streak of 13 straight home wins. The Pirates won their fifth in a row — their best streak of the season — and joined Providence atop the league at 3-0. Two of the Pirates' wins have come on the road.
CINCINNATI (AP) — Shogo Akiyama knew the Cincinnati Reds were the only Major League Baseball team that never had a player born in Japan. The chance to break that barrier was part of his impetus to sign. Akiyama got a $21 million, three-year deal this week with the Reds. They introduced him at Great American Ball Park, where the five-time All-Star figures to play one of the outfield spots and bat high in the order.
CLEVELAND (AP) — The Indians believe more than ever that star shortstop Francisco Lindor will be with them on opening day. Lindor has been the subject of trade rumors for months. The four-time All-Star is under contract with Cleveland for two more seasons but has declined to sign a long-term agreement with the team. The Indians have listened to trade offers but haven't heard anything they've like enough to move one of baseball's best all-around players. Team president Chris Antonetti said it's still his expectation that Lindor will be Cleveland's shortstop when the Indians open on March 26 against Detroit.
CINCINNATI (AP) — Jarron Cumberland scored a game-high 22 points and the Cincinnati Bearcats limited the Tulsa Golden Hurricane to a season-low in scoring on the way to a 75-44 win in American Athletic Conference play. Jaevin Cumberland, Jarron Cumberland's cousin, came off the bench to score 16 points _ all but three in the second half _ and the Bearcats pulled away. They led by as many as 36 in the second half. Martins Igbanu scored nine points to lead Tulsa, which has lost four of its last five games. The Golden Hurricane finished 0-for-17 from 3-point range.
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — The Big 12 Conference has fined West Virginia coach Bob Huggins $10,000 for referring to an officiating crew as “three blind mice” after a recent loss at third-ranked Kansas. The league announced the fine in a statement that also issued a public reprimand. Commissioner Bob Bowlsby says the fine and reprimand were appropriate because it was Huggins' third such incident. Huggins made the comments in a postgame radio interview Saturday after the 60-53 loss in Lawrence, Kansas.