Here is the latest Ohio and West Virginia sports news from The Associated Press

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Indians believe more than ever that star shortstop Francisco Lindor will be with them on opening day. Lindor has been the subject of trade rumors for months. The four-time All-Star is under contract with Cleveland for two more seasons but has declined to sign a long-term agreement with the team. The Indians have listened to trade offers but haven't heard anything they've like enough to move one of baseball's best all-around players. Team president Chris Antonetti said it's still his expectation that Lindor will be Cleveland's shortstop when the Indians open on March 26 against Detroit.