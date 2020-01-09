High-speed pursuit ends with multiple crashes and arrest in Parma (chase video)

PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - What started as a routine traffic stop quickly unraveled into a high-speed chase that ended with multiple car crashes on Wednesday morning.
The pursuit began in Parma Heights around 11:20 a.m. when officers attempted to pull over a man driving an older model Buick in the area of Stumph and Huffman roads.
After a short chase, the suspect smashed into three cars near Chevrolet Boulevard and Deborah Drive in Parma, and then took off on foot.
Two parole officers, who happened to be in the area, helped arrest the man in the 5400 block of Chevrolet Boulevard,
Parma police officers quickly arrived on scene to assist in the investigation and to conduct a crash investigation.
Two of the victims involved in the collision, as well as the suspect, were treated at a local hospital for minor injuries and were released.
The suspect, who has not yet been identified, is being held in Parma Jail.
