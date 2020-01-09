Cleveland Indians home opener set for March 26, will the weather cooperate?

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Indians will open up the 2020 season at home in downtown Cleveland on March 26, just days after winter officially ends. While it’s nearly impossible to predict what the weather will be that day, it does help to use the law of averages to make an educated guess.
Thankfully, the game is set to begin at 1:10 p.m. This should be helpful as the big game usually starts later. While the beginning of the game may be a bit chilly, it’ll stay more mild - on average - during the bulk of the innings.
Typically, our high temperature in Cleveland is around 50° for March 26. Our low is around freezing. We average about 1/3″ of snow, so odds are we won’t see much snow, but we know that can’t be ruled out. Let’s take a look at the last few March 26′s in Cleveland:
2019 - High temperature of 39° and dry.
2018 - High temperature of 57° and dry.
2017 - High temperature of 68° with .23″ of rain.
2016 - High temperature of 44° and dry.
2015 - High temperature of 45° with .55″ of rain and a trace of snow.
So, as you can see, we get a wide variety of weather at the end of March in Cleveland.
If you’re an optimist, in 1967, we topped out at 80° for our record high, but it was also as cold as 14° back in 2001.
We’ll likely settle between those two numbers.
Tricky forecast, huh? I’d settle for the average of 50° and dry.
