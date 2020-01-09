Latest Ohio news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

AP-US-COLLEGE-FOOTBALL-GAME-THREAT
Suspect headed to Ohio over alleged football game threat
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A magistrate judge has ordered a man be sent to Ohio to face a criminal charge that he threatened to shoot up Ohio State University and hurt players on the football team. An indictment unsealed last month accuses Daniel Rippy of making the “electronic communication” threat from California during the annual game between Ohio State and the University of Michigan in 2018, which was played in Columbus that year. Ohio State won the game 62-39. Rippy was arrested Monday in California and the judge on Wednesday ordered him sent to Ohio. Rippy's court-appointed federal public defender declined comment.
AP-US-MISSING-CHILD-INVESTIGATION-RINI
Man who claimed to be missing boy gets 2 years in prison
CINCINNATI (AP) — An Ohio man who claimed to be a child who disappeared at age 6 has pleaded guilty to aggravated identity theft and will serve a sentence of two years in prison, minus time served. Twenty-four-year-old Brian Michael Rini, of Medina, will be on probation for a year at the end of his sentence, which includes time served dating to last April. Rini last year pleaded not guilty to identity theft and lying to FBI agents about being Timmothy Pitzen, who disappeared in 2011. Those charges could have put him behind bars for as long as eight years.
FRAUD CHARGES-OHIO COMPANY
Company owner sentenced in minority contracting fraud case
CINCINNATI (AP) — The head of an Ohio company who allegedly schemed to win contracts that were intended for minority-owned businesses has been sentenced to prison. The Cincinnati Enquirer reports U.S. District Judge Michael Barrett ordered Doug Evans to serve 21 months in prison and pay a fine of $25,000 in Cincinnati federal court on Tuesday. The judge also ordered his company, Evans Landscaping, to pay a $250,000 fine. Prosecutors say the CEO of the Newtown, Ohio, company created a front company so he could fraudulently obtain $2 million in demolition jobs from the City of Cincinnati and another $11 million in contracts from the state.
CHILD FATALLY SHOT-PARTY
Teen sentenced in accidental fatal shooting of 11-year-old
CLEVELAND (AP) — A 15-year-old boy has been sentenced to juvenile prison for an accidental shooting that killed an 11-year-old boy at a birthday party in Cleveland. Cleveland.com reported Tuesday that the teenager was sentenced to six months for reckless homicide and an additional three years for a gun specification. His name was not released. Police say the teen accidentally shot Tyshaun Taylor at an apartment on Nov. 23. Tyshaun died at a hospital.
ELECTION 2020-BLOOMBERG
2020 hopeful Bloomberg unveils rough sketch of economic plan
NEW YORK (AP) — Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg has unveiled a rough sketch of his plans to create millions of new jobs focused largely in communities he says have been “left behind” by President Donald Trump. The billionaire former New York City mayor discussed his prescriptions for the nation's economy during a Wednesday tour across three Midwestern states with stops on the South Side of Chicago, rural Minnesota and Akron, Ohio. The broad plan calls for raising the federal minimum wage to $15 per hour, sending hundreds of thousands of American workers into apprenticeship programs and ensuring collective bargaining rights for all workers.
MEDICAL MARIJUANA-OHIO
Petition suggests medical marijuana for Browns, Bengals fans
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Petitioners are again asking the State Medical Board of Ohio to consider adding anxiety and autism spectrum disorders to the list of conditions that qualify for a doctor to recommend medical marijuana for patients. The conditions suggested in the second round of petitions the board received also include a football-related ailment: being a fan of the woeful Cincinnati Bengals or the Cleveland Browns. Don't expect that proposal to make it very far as a board committee reviews the petitions next month. Board members consider information from medical experts and scientific evidence before deciding whether to add a condition to the list.
ABORTION CLINIC-OHIO
Future of Cincinnati's only abortion clinic in question
CINCINNATI (AP) — The future of Cincinnati's only abortion clinic is in question after the state health director said the facility doesn't have enough backup doctors lined up. The clinic doesn't have an agreement with a nearby, private hospital to transfer patients in case of emergencies as required by law. But Planned Parenthood Southwest Ohio Region has operated the clinic under a variance that requires a list of doctors willing to treat patients in emergencies. Ohio's health director recently rescinded that variance. The clinic remains open and is expected to request a hearing on the issue. It has indicated it's looking for another physician.
EPA REGION CHIEF
Former Wisconsin official to lead EPA's Chicago office
TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) — A former Wisconsin official has been appointed to lead a U.S. Environmental Protection Agency regional office covering six Midwestern states. Kurt Thiede will become chief of EPA's Region 5, which is based in Chicago and oversees operations in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio and Wisconsin. Thiede succeeds Cathy Stepp, who is resigning for a professional opportunity in Missouri. Previously, she was secretary of the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources. Thiede was Stepp's chief of staff at the EPA regional office and also served 18 years with the Wisconsin DNR.
TRUMP-IMPEACHMENT-LEGAL TEAM
Trump eyes 2 House Republicans for impeachment legal team
WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican House members John Ratcliffe and Jim Jordan are being eyed for a role on President Donald Trump's defense team for the upcoming Senate impeachment trial. That's according to a person familiar with the discussions, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss internal conversations. A final decision has not been made. Both are known for their advocacy of the president on Capitol Hill and on television and were aggressive questioners of witnesses in House impeachment proceedings. The defense team already includes White House counsel Pat Cipollone. Trump's personal lawyer Jay Sekulow is also expected to have a significant role.
AP-US-OPIOID-CRISIS-LAWSUITS
Pharmacies say prescribers bear opioid crisis responsibility
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Pharmacy chains are fighting claims that they're to blame for the opioid crisis in two Ohio counties. Cuyahoga and Summit counties argue that chains such as CVS, Rite Aid and Walgreens contributed to the problem by filling an “excessive volume" of opioid prescriptions. A trial focusing on those claims is scheduled for later this year. Lawyers representing the chains say the counties are ignoring the role played by pill mills, Internet pharmacies and independent pharmacies and clinics. They also said in court filings Monday that prescribers who wrote the prescriptions in the first place bear ultimate responsibility.