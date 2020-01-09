Miami looks to end streak vs Buffalo

LEADING THE CHARGE: The Bulls are led by Jayvon Graves and Davonta Jordan. Graves is averaging 16.7 points and 5.5 rebounds while Jordan is putting up 12.9 points, 4.7 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game. The RedHawks have been led by juniors Nike Sibande and Dalonte Brown, who have combined to score 27.3 points per outing.GIFTED GRAVES: Graves has connected on 36.6 percent of the 101 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 13 of 36 over the last five games. He's also made 71.4 percent of his free throws this season.