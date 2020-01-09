Northeast Ohio Weather: Windy today as we warm well in the 40’s this afternoon

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The arctic air has quickly retreated. High pressure will be to our east and a strong south wind will be with us today. Much warmer air is now building in. Temperatures will rapidly rise. I have us in the middle to upper 40′s later this afternoon. A mostly cloudy sky will be with us as plenty of high clouds are streaming in. A huge difference tonight with that south wind remaining up at 15-25 mph. Temperatures actually continue to warm to around 50 degrees this evening. Moisture increases late tonight and rain arrives for the morning drive Friday. This is the beginning of a very wet pattern for us.